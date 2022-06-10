DES MOINES, Iowa — A building built to revitalize the space by the Des Moines River downtown is now vacant.

The Hub Spot on the Principal Riverwalk officially closed to the public this week after nearly a decade of operation. The restaurant’s management posted a farewell message to Facebook two weeks before the closure.

The building is owned by the city of Des Moines and managed by the Parks and Recreation Department. In an update posted to Instagram, the department said it is “seeking another use for the building” and hopes to update the public on its progress later this summer.

The building is considered a centerpiece of the Principal Riverwalk, which finished construction in 2013.