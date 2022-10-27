DES MOINES, Iowa – The City of Des Moines is creating a new position to help deal with issues surrounding those experiencing homelessness in the city.

The official title of the position is Homelessness Policy Administrator and they will be responsible for everything from coordinating outreach with shelters and non-profits to creating new policies.

SuAnn Donovan, the Deputy Director of Neighborhood Services for Des Moines, said that adding the new position is a step in the right direction for the city.

“I think that if we can find somebody that’s dedicated to finding those solutions and can work with other service providers in the community to shepherd this through, so people don’t fall through the cracks, and get the help that they so desperately need with supportive services, that we can move the needle in the right direction,” Donovan said.

Donovan said that Des Moines still has room to grow in how it deals with those experiencing homelessness.

“I think there’s room to grow. I think there’s room to improve on what we do. I don’t think that just moving people from place to place is a solution. All it’s doing is taking care of a symptom at the time,” Donovan said.

Applications for the Homelessness Policy Administrator are open until November 10th.