DES MOINES, Iowa — Zora’s reputation for loud music and bad behavior has become notorious across Des Moines, including in city hall. Des Moines itself took the bar and its owner to court this week over its past incidents.

A civil lawsuit filed by city attorneys Tuesday accuses Zora of being a public safety nuisance and for court intervention against the bar and owner Edwin Allen.

“The city filed to abate the nuisance and has asked for such remedial action as the court deems reasonable to abate the nuisance,” said Des Moines city manager Scott Sanders in a statement to WHO 13.

The lawsuit was filed two days after someone shot a gun in Zora’s parking lot. It cites several more incidents as proof of its public nuisance claims, including:

A homicide outside of the bar in November

A citation for underage drinking in February

Two possible riots in February and April

An assault in May

The lawsuit claims police have responded to more than 50 disturbing the peace calls at Zora since the bar opened two years ago.

Allen denied the claims in his first court appearance Thursday and asked for a jury trial on the charges. No trial date has been set.