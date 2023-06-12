DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is considering a request Monday night to demolish a historic building on the city’s north side.

The Highland Apartments sit at Sixth and Euclid Avenues. The structure was built in 1915 and could be up for consideration as a historic landmark.

After having engineers and contractors inspect the building, the city council decided it was too far gone to save. The plan was to tear it down and build affordable housing on the site.

But after hearing from a group specializing in renovating historic buildings, the council decided to grant a 60-day reprieve and allow the group to present a new plan to save the structure.

The group Invest DSM put the word out that it was looking for interested parties, but leaders say no one has stepped forward to take it over.

Council members will vote Monday night on whether to move forward with demolition.



