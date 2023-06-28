DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city council members say complaints about noisy vehicles are something they hear all the time from residents – but they’ve also experienced the issues firsthand.

“If you go out, sit outside for dinner downtown, it’s difficult to talk to anybody at your table,” said Councilman Joe Gatto. He also said, “We all hear it, we all see it, it drives us all crazy.”

“I’ve heard it from residents who live downtown, I’ve heard it from residents who live in neighborhoods,” said Councilman Josh Mandelbaum.

At Monday night’s meeting, south side resident Kent Sovern addressed the council about excessively noisy vehicles around his home on Fleur Drive

“The high-pitched whines of the crotch rockets, and then there’s the low rumbles of the Harleys on the motorcycles, and then there’s the sound systems that people have cranked up to God knows what, and now I’m sounding like ‘Hey kids get off my lawn” old-man-kind of thing but that’s not really the way it is,” said Sovern.

He admitted the problem is likely everywhere in Des Moines, but he also came armed with a study and a proposal regarding “acoustic cameras.” They can identify and record exceptionally loud vehicles on roads, and they’re already in use across Europe and in New York City. They are designed to help enforce noise ordinances. Sovern asked the council to first consider an excessive noise study.

He said the study would help answer some important questions, “What we’d need to find out, is it really a problem? How much of a problem? Is there a remedial solution? Is it cost-effective to do the remedial solution? And then what will be the public’s buy-in?”

“At some point, the impact becomes so large that it impacts our ability to attract folks to live here, it impacts our ability to keep and retain businesses and so we should be addressing it,” Mandelbaum said.

The council received and filed the information and the city manager’s office will review it. By the way, there are free decimeters available for download to your smartphone.

