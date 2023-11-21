DES MOINES, Iowa — With Thanksgiving break days away school children across the metro will have some time off at home. The Des Moines Public Library has resources to help keep kids entertained and continue their learning.

DMPL has STEM Kits available for checkout. They contain toys, books, and activities to teach children about different STEM subjects.

Samantha Reid, a Youth Services Librarian at the Des Moines Public Library, said that STEM kits and other library resources can help children avoid losing any knowledge during break.

“Anytime they’re out of school for a few days you want learning to continue in some way. So our STEM kits, our Wonderbooks, our activity kits, our launch kits are really good resources to help prevent the backward slide that happens when they’re not in school every day,” Reid said.

To learn more about what resources the library has available visit the Des Moines Public Library’s website.