DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is in the Polk County Jail after police say he tried to grab an officer’s gun following a chase and crash early Friday morning near Grand View University.

Dylan Jerelle Pettyjohn, 31, is charged with eluding, interference with official acts, assault while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, disarming a peace officer, and multiple drug-related offenses.

The incident began around 2:25 a.m. near E. 12th Ave. and Boyd St. when an officer attempted to pull Pettyjohn over for a registration violation, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He fled and crashed into a stop sign at E. 14th Ave. and Boyd St., disabling his vehicle.

Pettyjohn then ran from the crash scene and attempted to throw a handgun onto the roof of a building. The officer caught up with him and they fought, during which Pettyjohn attempted to take the officer’s gun before he was taken into custody.

Sgt. Parizek said investigators found marijuana, fentanyl pills, and a large quantity of methamphetamine in Pettyjohn’s possession.