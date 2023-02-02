DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail facing multiple drug and weapon charges after police said he crashed a vehicle while attempting to flee from officers Wednesday night.

The pursuit began around 7:12 p.m. just west of SW 14th Street on McKinley Avenue according to court documents. A Des Moines police officer tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Keith Williams of Memphis because the license plate frame was covering the state identification. Police said Willaims refused to stop and sped away.

Keith Williams

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the chase ended in the 400 block of E. McKinley where it appeared Williams intentionally tried to go off-road, then crashed.

Multiple drugs were found in WIlliams’ possession. They included eight packages of crack cocaine totaling three grams, 19 packages of heroin totaling 10 grams, 35 grams of marijuana, 25 grams of methamphetamine, 37 Oxycodone pills, and 10 amphetamine pills. Digital scales and empty baggies were found as well.

A loaded handgun and $3,248 in cash were also located. Williams is charged with:

Eluding

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

6 counts of Controlled Substance Violation

5 counts of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp

Failure to Display Registration Plate

The criminal complaint said Williams has several felony convictions including drug offenses out of Chicago.

Williams was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries received when he crashed at the end of the chase. He was released early Thursday and booked in the Polk County Jail at 3:11 a.m.