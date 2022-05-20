DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through the metro Friday morning.

The chase began in Urbandale after an officer tried to pull over a white Ford F-150 registered to someone who had outstanding warrants out of Dallas County.

Officer Holly Pickett with the Urbandale Police Department tells WHO 13, that the department’s new Flock cameras, which are at stationary points around the city, helped flag the vehicle by reading its license plate and comparing it to the National Crime Information Center’s index. It contains information on fugitives, stolen properties, missing persons, and other criminal activity.

The Flock system then sent an alert to the squad car of a nearby officer. The officer located the truck and tried to pull the driver over at 8:32 a.m. on 104th Street but they refused to stop.

Other agencies like the Iowa State Patrol and the Des Moines Police Department joined the pursuit as it moved into Des Moines. The Urbandale Police Department terminated the chase at 8:46 a.m. in the 900 block of 28th Street in Des Moines because of safety concerns.

Law enforcement officers later located the vehicle and the chase began again, but it ended at 9:16 a.m. at 2203 Grand Avenue in Des Moines. That’s where the driver was taken into custody by Probation and Parole with the 5th Judicial District, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The suspect’s name and what his outstanding warrants are for have not been released.