DES MOINES, Iowa – Monday marked another unruly city council meeting in Des Moines.

Resolutions for bridge repairs and other improvements were overshadowed by members of the public who showed up to speak, with some using foul language.

“To all of the council members currently present in the chamber, you are in fact all mother f***ers and you should be voted out,” one constituent said.

The notable difference was newcomer Indira Sheumaker not present in person, but by phone.

While some of the voting was unanimous, Sheumaker still made her voice heard on the issues with one being property tax dollars.

“I am going to vote ‘no’ on this because I don’t think that we responsibly use the money, so I don’t think we should be taking as much as we are,” Sheumaker said.

Constituents did the same by going up to the podium.

“This week a man froze to death after you all walked out of the meeting to establish a warming center that would have prevented him from falling through the very cracks that caused his death,” resident Natalie Harwood said.

Others held up signs with one of them reading “quit your job.”

Some council members did get stopped by constituents after the meeting for conversation. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21.