DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though the USA is out of the World Cup, interest in the sport is growing in and around Des Moines.

Soccer has been growing in popularity around the Metro for years but when the USA plays in the World Cup that interest gets a spike.

Sydney Tatam, the Des Moines Menace’s Soccer Operations Manager, said they have had a record number of youth soccer registrations so far this year.

“We’ve been hitting record numbers for this time of year. Typically we see in November it’s 35-40 registrations and I hit about 60 so yeah, a great growth. We’re hitting where we normally are in January,” Tatam said.

Another reason that youth soccer enrollment may be up is due to the increase in places to play. Cities around the metro have built or are building sports complexes that include both indoor and outdoor soccer fields.

Tatam said that the indoor sports facilities allow for year-round play.

“We have seen the RecPlex go up we train there that’s an awesome facility. When we’re there at night or whatever the case may be it’s packed and that’s so great to see. I know there’s stuff in Des Moines, in Grimes, like you said it’s kind of popping up all over which is super exciting with the indoor facilities as well really helping continue the sport which is awesome,” Tatam said.

Many parents are signing their children up for soccer activities now for the winter and spring.