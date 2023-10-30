DES MOINES, Iowa – The name of a man who died following a single-vehicle crash Friday night has been released.

The Des Moines Police Department has identified 70-year-old Karl Dartez, of Carlisle, as the driver of the truck that crashed in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

Police say Dartez was driving a pickup westbound on Euclid when the truck left its lane, crossed both eastbound lanes, and left the roadway. The truck then struck concrete barriers and a tree before traveling down an embankment and stopping.

Dartez was critically injured and medics with the Des Moines Fire Department transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.