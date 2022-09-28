DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Bureau of Refugees is hosting a career fair at the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families Wednesday that is focused on helping refugees and English as a second language speakers find work.

There are 20 different employers that will be at the job fair all ready to support refugees who may need additional training due to language differences.

Edgar Ramirez, a Workforce Liaison for the Bureau of Refugee Services, said that the Bureau has been working with employers for months to prepare them to support new refugee employees.

“We educated employers in the area about refugees, what does it mean to be a refugee, what does it take, all the challenges, the adversities, and then what would it take to recruit to hire refugees,” Ramirez said, “You know what are the challenges it could be communication, transportation, the training dynamics.”.

Language barriers can keep skilled workers from finding employers. The career fair works to bridge the gap between the two. At the event, there will be translators for 10 different languages to assist refugees.

Joy Esposito, the Assistant Director of the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families, said that many refugees come to the center to work on their English language skills and that they are committed to supporting refugees as they seek and gain employment.

“We see folks that are coming into our center they’re upskilling they’re trying to improve their digital skills and digital literacy they are working on their English and they’re attending English language learning classes,” Esposito said. “So we see it every day so we just want to continue to provide them the supports and services to get them further along in their journey.”

The career fair runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and has jobs available in many different sectors so refugees have a better chance of finding work in a field they have experience in from their home country.

“A lot of refugees and immigrants that are coming to the United States and coming to Des Moines they come with a lot of talents so they have talents where they were doing work in their own countries so we want to support their efforts to find employment where they can showcase those talents and they can continue to provide for their families,” Esposito said.

To learn more about services available for refugees visit the Bureau of Refugee Services website.