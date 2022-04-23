DES MOINES, Iowa — A police pursuit through Des Moines’ Beaverdale neighborhood ended with a car crashing into a house and three people under arrest.

According to Des Moines Police, they were investigating a report of gunshots Saturday afternoon when they spotted the suspects near Beaver Avenue and Madison Avenue. Officers pursued the trio down Beaver Avenue until the suspect’s car crashed into a home on the corner of Beaver Avenue and Clark Street.

All three suspects are underage.

The car did not crash through the house thanks to the masonry on its front porch.

No one was injured in the incident.