DES MOINES – The Skywalk Reimagined Pilot Committee is looking for local artists and architects to pitch their ideas for art installations throughout the downtown skywalk system.

Finding local artists is the first step in the project detailed in the Downtown DSM: Future Forward Vision Plan and Action Plan, which seeks to bring more people into the downtown area.

The committee is made up of multiple organizations like The Greater Des Moines Partnership, Operation Downtown, Bravo Greater Des Moines, Catch Des Moines, the City of Des Moines, and other community partners.

Jerrica Marshall, the Downtown Placemaking Manager at the Greater Des Moines Partnership and member of the Skywalk Reimagined Pilot Committee said that the committee is open to any and all artists’ ideas.

“I don’t want to limit any artist’s creativity we really want to see where they can take it. We’ve opened it up to artists and architects alike so that way we can really see where their mind will take it in reimagining the skywalk. So there are no provisions there we really want their imaginations to go wild,” Marshall said.

To learn more about the Skywalk Reimagined Pilot Committee project visit its website.