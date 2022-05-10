DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines City Council has given the go-ahead for a Waterloo-based brewery to set up shop in Des Moines.

At Monday night’s meeting, the council approved SingleSpeed Brewing’s new location at 303 Scott Street. The brewery will take over the Earl’s Tires location, that’s south of the East Village, just off the bike trail along the Des Moines River.

SingleSpeed Brewing is planning a $5 million renovation to turn the building into a brewery that will be powered entirely by solar.

The entire project could be complete by spring of next year.

