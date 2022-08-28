DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was shot in Des Moines late Sunday night, according to police. He was rushed to a hospital from an Indianola Avenue apartment complex, but is expected to survive.

WHO 13 cameras witnessed paramedics rushing the boy to the hospital from the Park Ridge Apartments at approximately 9:15 p.m. However, police say he was actually shot on the 800 block of Philip Street and was taken back to the apartment complex before he was treated by paramedics.

The victim’s mother tells WHO 13 her son was shot in the arm and the leg. Police reiterated that the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities have not clarified the age of the victim and are still investigating the incident.