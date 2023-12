DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered Thursday morning in a wooded area near the Des Moines International Airport.

Sgt. Paul Parizek said the body was located near SW 42nd Street and Willow Creek Avenue. Detectives are on the scene.

Because of the investigation, the Great Western Trail will be temporarily closed between SW 42nd Street and 63rd Street.

At this time, Sgt. Parizek said it doesn’t appear there is an ongoing danger to the public.