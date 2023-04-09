DES MOINES, Iowa — The warm weather in Iowa during Easter weekend became a golden opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities. A group of BMX bikers got back behind the handlebars and took their bikes off the beaten path.

Dozens of BMX bikers tested their skills on the off-road trails at Ewing Park in Des Moines on Easter Sunday.

“This is my first official day where it’s nice enough to get some laps in,” said BMX biker Brady Lyons. “I can’t explain how excited I am to be back.”

In addition to riding his bike, Lyons also maintains the Ewing Park course as part of the Central Iowa Trail Association.

“We’ve been putting in some work on these jumps,” Lyons said. “We did a lot of work last summer and we’re planning to do more this summer.”

The course was already satisfying enough for Steve Harlow.

“I’ve been riding since 1991, I used to ride mountain bikes up in Boone,” Harlow said. “I came out and discovered this, and man, what a game changer. It’s just beautiful, I love it.”

Lyons hopes more people discover the joy of BMX biking while the weather stays warm.

“I was pretty hesitant. I was like, ‘Dude, it’s just a bicycle, I’m not 8-years-old anymore,'” Lyons said. “Sure enough, I bought a bike, and then I bought another bike, and then I bought another bike. We come out here about three times a week in the summer, this is home for us.”