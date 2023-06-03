DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines has experienced eleven homicides so far in 2023. Creative Visions’ hopes its Peace in The Streets block party will keep that number from rising.

The block party outside of Creative Visions’ headquarters on 13th Street returned for its second year on Saturday. It featured motivational speeches from community activists, fun treats for kids such as snow cones and a water slide, and organizations such as the United Way to keep those children out of trouble this summer.

Creative Visions chief operating officer Ivette Muhammad hopes Peace In The Streets gives people in the community a reason to be proud of where they live.

“It’s like putting neighbor back in the hood,” Muhammad said. “If you have a neighborhood, you have a good place, but if you have a hood, you have a place where anything might happen. We’re hoping this initiative to promote peace in the streets is widespread across Des Moines.”

Peace In The Streets will return next year.