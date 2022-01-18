‘Black ice’ sends car crashing into building on south side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — Slick conditions on re-frozen streets caused a chain reaction crash on the south side of Des Moines on Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:30 am in the 4400 block of SE 14th Street. Police say a truck was northbound on SE 14th when it hit a patch of black ice. The driver lost control and skidded through the median and hit a southbound car, pushing it into the corner of a small brick building. No one was seriously injured.

Icy road conditions were reported across the metro on Tuesday morning after Monday’s warmup was followed by an overnight re-freeze. The forecast for Tuesday evening shows that a similar re-freeze is possible for Wednesday morning.

