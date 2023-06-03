BONDURANT, Iowa — A bicyclist hit by a car while riding on the Chichaqua Valley Trail near Bondurant has died three days after the crash.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 64-year-old Gregory Hardy of Des Moines was struck while crossing NE 64th Street on the bike trail at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office announced Hardy’s death on Sunday.

There are no arrests in the case, but the sheriff’s office said the driver of the car that struck Hardy has cooperated in the investigation.