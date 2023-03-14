ANKENY, Iowa – A man wanted on an attempted murder charge connected to a shooting at an Ankeny apartment building more than a year ago has been arrested.

Pray Reh, 18, was taken into custody Monday night by Perry Police and then transferred into the custody of the Ankeny Police Department. He is now being held in the Polk County Jail.

Pray Reh

In addition to attempted murder, Pray Reh is also charged with first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and criminal gang participation. His bond is set at $90,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24.

Sgt. Corey Schneden with APD said the charges stem from a fight that happened during a party at the Prairie Point Apartment complex in the 1300 block of SW Prairie Trail Pkway on February 26, 2022. The host of the party had an issue with someone and asked them to leave. Police say someone in a group of people who left the party fired three shots at the apartment and fled the scene.

Some of the suspects were seen leaving in a white car, and Ankeny police pulled over a vehicle matching the description at SW Oralabor Rd. and NW 26th St. Two people were seen fleeing from the vehicle and firing at officers. Officers returned fire as the suspects ran into a wooded area. No one was hurt in the shooting and the suspects got away.

Five suspects in the case were taken into custody in March of 2022. Police now say, with the arrest of Pray Reh, seven people have been charged in the case — six adults and one juvenile.

Marbati Gabrab, Mohammad Abdulrahman, Poe Reh, Ka Reh, and Mohamad Tameem were all charged with multiple offenses including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and criminal gang participation. Police allege they are members of a criminal street gang, the Asian Boyz Gang.

Court records show Poe Reh has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, second-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, and criminal gang participation. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 22.

The trial for Gabrab, Abdulrahman, Tameem, and Ka Reh is scheduled to begin on May 22.