DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been arrested in a shooting that injured a man earlier this month in a convenience store parking lot.

Marcus Jordan

Marcus Lee Jordan, 27, is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. He’s also charged with violating a no-contact order in connection with an unrelated domestic violence case.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. on August 20 in the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 614 University Avenue. A criminal complaint filed against Jordan says the incident began as a fight with the victim.

During the fight, Jordan was shoved by the victim. The complaint says that’s when Jordan pointed a gun at the victim and fired at least six times. The victim was hit by a bullet in the pelvic area. Jordan chased the victim from the parking lot. The victim later showed up at MercyOne Hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound.

Jordan’s bail has been set at $100,000 cash only. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for September 8.