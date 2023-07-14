DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Iowa’s new six-week abortion ban into law inside of Veterans Memorial Auditorium Friday, but a group voiced their frustration about the law outside of the convention center.

Iowa Atheists for Freedom held up signs opposing abortion restrictions shortly after Reynolds signed the bill into law. The small protest also featured condoms as a statement about a man’s role in conception.

IAF president Jason Benell believes the law blurs the line between church and state. He reiterated that point with a sign proclaiming, “Our Government is Not Your Church.”

“It’s not something where you’re going to change their minds, but if someone can see the conversation and learn something, that’s what I really hope happens,” Benell said. “Dialogue like this does not generally happen in our culture. There’s no opposition in there, that’s not a discussion or debate, it’s a celebration of taking rights away from other humans.”

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit to stop the law from taking effect. A judge decided not to rule on the injunction until next week.