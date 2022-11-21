DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was found guilty last week on all charges connected to the May death of his ex-girlfriend.

On Wednesday, a Polk County jury found Tony Arterberry guilty of the first-degree murder of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard. He was also convicted of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in the case.

Howard’s body was found in the basement of her home after a welfare check was done by the Des Moines Police Department.

Statements Arterberry made to police during an interview were not allowed to be presented at trial because of a judge’s October ruling. The judge ruled a detective violated Arterberry’s constitutional rights because he was never read his Miranda Rights and the detective failed to honor his right to remain silent.

Sentencing for Arterberry has been scheduled for December 21st. A first-degree murder conviction in Iowa carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Arterberry is also awaiting trial in a domestic abuse assault case where Howard was the victim. That trial is scheduled for January 23, 2023. He is also charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree harassment in that case.