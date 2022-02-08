DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Transportation has been combining art and public transportation at some of its stops around the metro in hopes of enhancing the community experience.

“Requirements for the art is that it really celebrates the local flavor and identity of the neighborhood. So in the case of the 6th Ave. corridor to celebrate the diversity and vibrancy of the neighborhood and its people,” said Business and Community Partnerships Manager for DART, Matt Harris.

There are currently three art bus shelters located on the 6th Avenue corridor and one on the Drake campus near University Ave. and 28th St.

Artists submitted work and were reviewed by a regional panel around a year ago and the city currently has a list of over 20 artists from all over the world that they plan to use to decorate other stops.

The 6th Avenue Corridor features work from Barbados, and at Drake University they used art from Iowans. Faculty at Drake say that their top priority was having the artists show campus and neighborhood life.

“We had one other special request that they somehow incorporate Griff the Drake University mascot the live mascot, the bulldog Griff and so they, they both have done so. One you can see now and then the other one when it gets installed in the spring,” said Director of Community Engagement for Drake University, Ryan Arnold.

DART did not share exact dates for when more of these would pop-up but Drake will be adding another one to University Avenue and 31st St. this spring.