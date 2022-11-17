Joe Pendergrass (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in a downtown Des Moines bank robbery that happened Tuesday.

Joe Pendergrass, 55 of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The charge is in connection to the robbery of the U.S. Bank at 520 Walnut Street on Tuesday afternoon. Police said Pendergrass entered the bank, claimed he had a gun, and demanded cash from the employees. No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported in the robbery.

Pendergrass is being held in the Polk County Jail. Police are continuing to investigate the case.