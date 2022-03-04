DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out in an apartment building on SE 22nd & Rose in Des Moines early Friday morning.

Crews were called out to the Rosemount Place Apartments just after 4:00 a.m. The fire started on the second or third floor of the building and then worked its way up to the attic.

No one was injured, but one pet did not make it out, according to the Des Moines Fire Department.

The Red Cross was on the scene for assistance for displaced people.

Investigators are still looking into what started the fire.