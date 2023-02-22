DES MOINES, Iowa — 35th Street Antiques went up in flames Monday and the smoke could be seen for miles. Store owner Russ McLaughlin returned to his business the day after the fire to rescue his prized possessions.

“You buy this stuff and really like it, and you hope somebody else will, and it’s just broken and on the floor,” McLaughlin said.

The Des Moines Fire Department said the fire destroyed the roof over the antique shop and attached apartments. They are not sure what caused the fire.

McLaughlin told WHO 13 he was in the back of the store when the fire started burning. He said he did not notice the fire until he heard a cat in the complex panicking.

“I could have been sleeping in my chair,” McLaughlin said. “I thought it was hungry, it was meowing. The cat knew before I did. I was sitting and using my phone.”

DMFD said the cat was unaccounted for after the fire.

McLaughlin and his colleagues walked through the debris inside the ruins of the store and salvaged whatever he could.

“It’s so unsafe in there,” McLaughlin said. “I’m just trying to pluck out a few things that are close and are open that I can get to.”

McLaughlin said the building itself is also sentimental; he said his parents likely did their grocery shopping inside the building before he was born.

“My dad came down here three or four times a week to get a loaf of bread or something,” McLaughlin said.

Although McLaughlin is trying hard to save his stuff, he said he’s grateful he was able to save his life.

“It’s not so bad, because I feel lucky that I’m not toast,” McLaughlin said.