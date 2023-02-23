DES MOINES, Iowa — A third suspect is headed to prison for his involvement in a deadly shooting outside East High School in 2022.

Braulio Hernandez Salas was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was one of 10 teens originally charged with murder and attempted murder, among other charges, in the shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and seriously injured 18-year-old Kemery Ortega and 16-year-old Jessica Lopez on March 7, 2022.

Several plea deals have been accepted in the case and two of the other suspects have already been sentenced.

In November of 2022, Kevin Martinez was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Earlier this week, Romeo Perdomo was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.