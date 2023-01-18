ANKENY, Iowa — A well-known metro restaurant owner has been arrested again and charged with more counts of stalking a woman using a GPS device hidden in her car.

Steven McFadden, 53, was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday night on one count of stalking and five counts of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS.

Criminal complaints filed in the case claim McFadden placed an Invoxia GPS device in the vehicle of an Ankeny woman around December 19, 2022. The device was in place until around January 3, 2023.

A search of McFadden’s phone revealed he used the GPS app frequently to check the location of the victim’s car and took multiple screenshots of the GPS map, according to police.

The complaints also detail individual incidents related to the use of the GPS tracker, like when McFadden “showed up to a location and tried to block the victim from driving down the road.” In addition, the complaint said an accomplice allegedly watched the victim for McFadden while he was out of state.

Earlier this month, McFadden was arrested on a charge of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS. Court documents reveal the victim listed in the charge is the same victim listed on the charges related to his most-recent arrest.

McFadden is the owner of The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria.