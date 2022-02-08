ANKENY, Iowa — Crumbl Cookie opened in Ankeny at the end of January and has seen lines out the door since. The chain based in Utah has expanded into central Iowa, largely in part due to social media like Tik Tok.

“They post a lot on their social media apps especially Tik Tok,” Hallee Davidson, a Crumbl Cookie customer said, “so it attracts a lot of younger followers who wanna try their cookies.”

Another unique aspect of Crumbl Cookie that has customers returning week after week is the rotating selection of cookies. Each week a new list of cookies is available for customers to try.

Davidson plans to try the different cookies Crumbl offers every week since they have opened. “I’ve came here the past few weeks it’s been open this is their third week and I have yet to try their cookies this week,” Davidson said.

At times Crumbl Cookie has had two-hour waits due to the long lines of customers snaking out the door. Employees say the best time to get cookies is in the morning before the rush. Crumbl Cookie is open weekdays until 10 pm and weekends until midnight so cookie cravers can satisfy their hunger day or night.

More information is located on Crumbl Cookie’s website.