ANKENY, Iowa — Drivers will be under extra scrutiny Friday in Ankeny, so make sure you’re obeying all the rules of the road.

The Ankeny Police Department is partnering with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governer’s Traffic Safety Bureau for a special enforcement project in the city. The main focus of the project will be to enforce distracted driving laws and move over violations.

That doesn’t mean officers will be ignoring any other traffic violations they come across. Ankeny Police are encouraging drivers to buckle up, drive sober, and drive safely.

Officers from several of the metro’s law enforcement agencies will be helping out with the project.