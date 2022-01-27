Ankeny shooting victim dies, roommate to face new charges

ANKENY, Iowa – A man who was shot in the face in Ankeny Tuesday night has died from his injuries.

John Peak (WHO 13)

Ankeny police tell WHO 13 that 21-year-old Eli Reed passed away Wednesday night. Reed was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Ankeny apartment he shared with friend 24-year-old John Peak.

Sgt. Cory Schneden said Peak was intoxicated and handling a loaded gun when the shooting happened. Reed was struck in the face by the bullet.

Peak was originally charged with reckless use of a firearm-serious injury and bonded out of the Polk County Jail. Now that Reed has died, Sgt. Schneden says the charges are being upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.

The department is working with Peak’s attorney so he can turn himself in on the new charge.