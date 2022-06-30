ANKENY, Iowa – A Clive man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a moped in Ankeny Wednesday and attempted to run from police.

Ankeny police received a report a little before 9:00 a.m. about a moped that had been stolen from a home in the 1700 block of NW Pine Road within the last 20 minutes.

Sgt. Grandgeorge was on bike patrol in the area when the call came in and as he neared the location of the theft, he saw a male pushing a moped on the bike trail. He ordered the man, later identified as 45-year-old Thomas Montgomery, to stop but he dropped the moped and started running away.

After a chase on foot, police said Montgomery “took a fighting stance” and Sgt. Grandgeorge used a Taser on him. Montgomery continued to struggle on the ground and resist being handcuffed and the Taser was used again. Sgt. Grandgeorge was able to get the handcuffs on and take Montgomery into custody. Illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found in his backpack.

Police said Montgomery was checked out by members of the Ankeny Fire Department, who removed the Taser’s barbs and medically cleared him. He was then arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail.

Montgomery is charged with third-degree theft, possession with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ankeny Police also said Montgomery was wanted on three arrest warrants from other agencies on one charge of lascivious acts with a child and two counts of third-degree theft.