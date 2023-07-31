DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 100 AMCOR employees in Des Moines have entered their third day on the picket line.

The Teamsters Local 238 began its strike on Saturday after rejecting the company’s latest deal.

According to AMCOR’s website, the company is a global leader in packaging with around $14 billion in sales.

Employees say they want to see those sales reflected in their contracts. They’re striking for better wages and benefits.

“These people love their jobs. They want to continue to work. They want to do their jobs every day. They’re the greatest at doing what they do, and they love doing what they do. And they don’t want to be out here. Whatever that gap is, they want to close that gap. They want to get it done as quick as possible, so we can all go back to doing work and feeding our families,” said Andre Johnson, business agent for Teamsters Local 238.

The strike could impact common items on your grocery list like Slim Jim products and Capri Sun juice pouches.