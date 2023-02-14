ALTOONA, Iowa — An Altoona man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly requesting nude photos from a 16-year-old.

Christopher Todd Johnson

Christopher Todd Johnson, 49, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday night in the case.

Court documents said the Altoona Police Department began investigating in October of 2022 after being notified about text communication between the minor victim and Johnson. After interviews with the victim and her parents, police found more evidence about the requests Johnson allegedly made for nude pics of the victim.

Police said Johnson admitted to asking for at least one nude photo of the victim and knew she was 16 at the time. He also told investigators he sent her descriptions of sexual fantasies he had about himself and the victim.

The charge against Johnson is a Class C felony, which carries an up to 10-year prison sentence if he is found guilty.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 24.