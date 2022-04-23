WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee woman died after a three-car crash at a busy intersection Friday afternoon.

According to Iowa State Patrol, 82-year-old Carol Neal attempted to turn her SUV across Hickman Road in Waukee onto Carefree Lane just after 2 p.m. A woman driving a minivan west on Hickman struck Neal’s vehicle, and the impact caused the SUV to crash into a car stopped at the intersection.

Neal was rushed to UnityPoint Methodist Hospital, but died of her injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not hospitalized.