DES MOINES, Iowa — This is the last summer you’ll be able to catch the 80/35 Music Festival at the Western Gateway Park in Des Moines — the festival is moving in 2024.

The Greater Des Moines Music Coalition, the non-profit organization behind the festival, announced the news Monday morning.

DMMC says the festival’s growth and construction plans in the area are among the reasons for the move.

“Since the first 80/35 in 2008, which took place in the field that later became the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, the festival has grown with and adapted to a changing downtown. Now, as we anticipate construction next summer in the park as well as unsustainable rising production costs in our current footprint, we are excited to celebrate this chapter of our festival’s history one last time before we share exciting news for the future,” said Mickey Davis, 80/35 Festival Director.

The location for the 2024 festival will be announced during this year’s event, which runs July 7-8. DMMC has only said the new location will be located within Des Moines city limits and “will maintain DMMC’s commitment to an urban experience accessible by multiple modes of transportation.”

The headlining acts for this summer’s event are The War on Drugs and Big Boi. You can check out a complete list of artists performing and more information about the festival here.