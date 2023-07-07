DES MOINES, Iowa — Music returns to downtown Des Moines Friday as the 80/35 Festival comes back to Western Gateway Park for the final time.

The festival begins Friday and continues through Saturday. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.

There are four stages, three are free. Tickets are available for the Hy-Vee Main Stage online and on-site.

Headliners include The War on Drugs Friday night and Big Boi Saturday night.

Organizers will also announce the festival’s new home beginning next year at 9:30 p.m. Friday from the Hy-Vee Main Stage.