DES MOINES – This Saturday at the Drake Relays there will be live music from multiple Iowa artists thanks to a partnership between Drake and the 80/35 Music Festival.

Starting at 10:45 a.m. and running until 4 p.m., three different artists will perform right outside Drake University’s stadium on Forest Avenue.

There will be musicians from all different genres performing family-friendly music.

Sharane Calister & The Feel Right Band 10:45 am-12 pm

Soultru 12:30 pm-2 pm

Neil Anders 2:30 pm-4 pm

Mickey Davis, the Executive Director of the Des Moines Music Coalition, said that the partnership between 80/35 and Drake provides many benefits to local artists performing.

“Number one, incredible to have a captive audience there to see the event that these musicians can perform in front of for local offices. For local audiences, we hope that the next time that band plays a show they go support it, they follow them on socials, and get involved in the local scene but then it’s also a great opportunity for us to provide opportunities to musicians,” Davis said.

Davis also said that the concert will help the community get more involved with the Des Moines music scene.

“That’s a huge deal for us we really value partnerships with organizations like Drake that are able to put musicians on stage kind of show that we have a great kind of thriving cultural scene here,” Davis said.

To learn more about the concert lineup at the Drake Relays visit Drake’s website.