ANKENY, Iowa — A four-year old girl was taken by ambulance from a home in Ankeny with a gunshot wound on Monday, police say.

It happened in the 900 block of NE 5th Street around 11:45 am on Monday. According to Ankeny Police, dispatchers received a 911 call about a four year old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken by ambulance to a metro hospital. Her condition is not being released.

Police say they are interviewing neighbors and are working to secure a warrant to search the home. The child’s parents are both at the hospital with her.