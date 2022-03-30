DES MOINES, Iowa — Four more teens have been charged in a shooting outside East High School that took the life of one person and seriously injured two others earlier this month.

The Des Moines Police Department released the teens’ names Tuesday and said each was facing one charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder.

The teens have been identified as:

18-year-old Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo

17-year-old Braulio Hernandez-Salas

17-year-old Daniel Hernandez

16-year-old Kevin Isidro Martinez

Police said the newly charged teens were part of a group of people who were in three separate vehicles that were driving on E. 13th Street on the afternoon of March 7th, when they began shooting at a group of teens on the sidewalk outside of East High School. All of the teens are residents of Des Moines.

Fifteen-year-old Jose David Lopez was killed in the shooting. Officials said he was not a student at East. Two female East students were injured, 18-year-old Kemery Ortega and 16-year-old Jessica Lopez. Ortega returned home last week, but still has a bullet in her head. Jessica Lopez remains hospitalized.

Already charged with murder and attempted murder in the case are:

17-year-old Octavio Lopez

16-year-old Manuel Buezo

16-year-old Romeo Perdomo

17-year-old Henry Valladares-Amaya

14-year-old Nyang Chamdual

15-year-old Alex Perdomo

Police said residential camera footage in the area of the shooting and interviews with suspects and their acquaintances helped lead to the new arrests.

During the investigation, police said a total of 42 shell casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting and search warrants executed on the vehicles involved. Forensic evidence shows six guns were used in the shooting.

Police have indicated that gang members were involved in the shooting but have not released details on a possible motive.