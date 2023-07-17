GRIMES, Iowa — Multiple metro fire departments were called out to a business in Grimes after a fire was reported Monday morning.

The call about a warehouse fire at 1400 SE 11th Street came in at 8:51 a.m. according to Lt. Trevor Barber with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The Grimes Chamber of Commerce says that the location houses Performance Display and Millwork.

When fire crews arrived on the scene Lt. Barber said smoke was visible coming from the building. The Johnston Grimes Fire Department confirmed the building had been evacuated of employees and was able to put the fire out quickly.

Two adult males were treated for minor smoke inhalation on the scene.

The Polk City, West Des Moines, Urbandale, and Saylor fire departments assisted on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.