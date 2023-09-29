GRIMES, Iowa — Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Grimes Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of NE 3rd Street and NE Main Street, according to Capt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation but Capt. Evans said the parties involved knew each other.

Online court documents said 21-year-old Armstrong Kyne and 25-year-old Abednego Nyemah “participated in pointing a handgun and firing the handgun at a group of four victims.” The two fled from the scene of the shooting.

Witnesses and victims identified Kyne and Nyemah, both of Grimes, to law enforcement and when they were located they were taken into custody.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Kyne and Nyemah are each charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts. In addition, Kyne is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

They are both being held in the Polk County Jail.