2 people in critical condition after crash near Des Moines airport

DES MOINES, Iowa – A crash late Tuesday night on Fleur Drive in Des Moines has left four people hospitalized, two of them in critical condition.

It happened around 11:52 p.m. as an SUV was exiting the property at the Des Moines International Airport, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

A Cadillac Escalade turned south onto Fleur Drive and was then hit by a southbound Chrysler Pacifica that appeared to be speeding.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles are in critical condition at Des Moines hospitals. There were two passengers in the Escalade and they are also hospitalized but are in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation by the Des Moines Police Traffic Unit.