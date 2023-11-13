DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people died in a crash on Des Moines’ east side Sunday night.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. at E. 27th Street and E. University Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When officers and rescue personnel from the Des Moines Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found two cars had been involved in a collision.

Sgt. Parizek said two people who were occupants of the same vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. No one else involved in the crash was transported to a hospital by medics.

The area of the crash was shut down for a few hours while police investigated the scene, and the roadway was cleared.

The names of the people killed in the crash have not been released by police.