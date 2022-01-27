2 injured in Des Moines east side shooting, drugs and stolen gun recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after two people with gunshot wounds arrived at separate Des Moines hospitals Wednesday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., one victim walked into the emergency room at Iowa Lutheran Hospital and the other victim walked into the ER at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Both are 18-year-old males and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they gave differing stories about the incident but did admit it happened near E. 27th Street and E. Grand Avenue. That’s just a few blocks west of the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Investigators located the scene and recovered abandoned illegal narcotics and a handgun that had previously been reported stolen.

The investigation into the shooting continues.