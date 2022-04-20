DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an accident involving multiple vehicles, including a Des Moines Public School District bus, Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at 19th Street and the off-ramp from I-235, at Day Street. Limited information from the Des Moines Police Department was released, confirming two people involved in the accident did suffer minor injuries and were transported to Des Moines hospitals.

Police say one of the people transported was from a car involved in the accident.

A representative for the Des Moines Public School District tells WHO 13 that there was a bus driver and two students from St. James Christian Academy onboard at the time of the accident. They were not injured and another bus was sent to pick up the students and complete the route.

More details about the crash are expected to be released later Wednesday.